Goole Vikings snap up former Hull FC and Hull KR brothers for tenth and eleventh signings

GOOLE VIKINGS have strengthened their side for their inaugural League One season in 2025 with the signing of experienced pack duo Jack and Harry Aldous.

Jack is a seasoned prop who has plied his trade at Championship and League One level, whilst Harry, a former Newcastle Thunder Player of the Year winner, plays across the back-row.

The brothers have re-united to join the Vikings ahead of the 2025 League One season, the club’s first professional season, becoming their 10th and 11th signings, respectively.

Jack (33) has represented the likes of York City Knights, Newcastle Thunder and Hunslet Hawks, having come through Hull FC’s academy system.

Younger brother, Harry (28), who established himself as a junior at Hull KR, has also featured for the Knights and Thunder.

Goole Vikings’ head coach Scott Taylor said: “Jack and Harry are great signings for us, they are proven at this level and will contribute a lot to our group.

“Jack brings a huge amount of experience to the pack for us. He is a leader and a competitor, he has a phenomenal work rate, good footwork and finds his front – he is going to have a massive role to play for us.”

Taylor continued: “Harry is someone I know very well personally and has always been a popular figure in the dressing room wherever he has played.

“He is a good character, honest and hard-working and brings us some versatility across our pack with the ability to play on an edge or through the middle.

“They were two players we were really eager to get done from day one, so we are delighted to have them on board.

The brothers themselves are looking forward to the season ahead. Jack Aldous said: “I’m looking forward to joining the team which should be the start of an exciting journey.

“I’m thankful to Scott and the club for the opportunity and I am ready to contribute in all ways possible.

“I aim to bring a lot of experience to the team and I’m happy to do whatever’s asked of me. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Harry Aldous added: “I’m really excited to be joining Goole Vikings, after speaking to Scott the vision and ambition of the club really stood out to me.

“They are doing things the right way and have a really professional set up, it’s exciting to see the club’s goals and what they’re building and be a part of it.

“They are putting together a quality squad and hopefully I can play my part in helping us be successful.

“I like to think I work hard and will bring a good work ethic to the team and want to be someone my teammates enjoy playing alongside.”

The duo become the Vikings’ tenth and eleventh new signings for their first season in League One.

They join former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex-Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, halfback Reece Dean, ex-Hull FC academy captain Lennon Bursell and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

