Grand Finals beckon in South West and West of England

The 2019 campaigns in the South West and the West of England reach a climax on Saturday (3 August), with three attractive games on offer.
The South West decider will be hosted by Launceston RUFC, while Trowbridge RUFC stages a West of England double-header.
Fixtures
Saturday 3 August 2019
SOUTH WEST
GRAND FINAL: Tarka Storm v Devon Sharks (at Launceston RUFC, 2.30pm).
WEST OF ENGLAND
GRAND FINAL: Reading Raiders v Somerset Vikings (3.00pm)
THIRD-FOURTH PLAY-OFF: Oxford Cavaliers v Cheltenham Phoenix (1.00pm)
Both at Trowbridge RUFC