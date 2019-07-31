Grand Finals beckon in South West and West of England

The 2019 campaigns in the South West and the West of England reach a climax on Saturday (3 August), with three attractive games on offer.

The South West decider will be hosted by Launceston RUFC, while Trowbridge RUFC stages a West of England double-header.

Fixtures

Saturday 3 August 2019

SOUTH WEST

GRAND FINAL: Tarka Storm v Devon Sharks (at Launceston RUFC, 2.30pm).

WEST OF ENGLAND

GRAND FINAL: Reading Raiders v Somerset Vikings (3.00pm)

THIRD-FOURTH PLAY-OFF: Oxford Cavaliers v Cheltenham Phoenix (1.00pm)

Both at Trowbridge RUFC

