Bulls blocked from player signing by RFL

Bradford Bulls have seen a move for a new player collapse after the deal was blocked by the RFL.

TotalRL understands the Bulls had agreed a deal to sign a young player from a Super League club earlier this month, but the move was blocked by the governing body due to concerns over funding.

The decision was made as the RFL didn’t have enough proof to suggest the Bulls were in a financial position to fund the deal on top of their current spend.

Each club is given a maximum spend limit based on several income streams. Exemptions can be made if a club can provide proof of funds that go beyond their maximum figure.

In the last 12 months, both Leigh Centurions and Widnes Vikings have had the same sanction placed over them following their own financial issues.

It means the Bulls will not be allowed to recruit any further players before the upcoming transfer deadline on August 9th unless they can prove they are in a position to fund any new contracts. Any outgoings would potentially help them in their attempts to facilitate incomings.

The news comes after it was revealed the Bulls are currently dealing with two separate County Court Judgements, though an official from the club confirmed to League Express the matters will be resolved in the coming days.

Earlier this month, the RFL also took a proportion of the club’s latest central distribution instalment to settle monies owed to two of their opponents in the Challenge Cup.