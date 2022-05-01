Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

The National Conference League, which at the beginning of the season announced a clampdown on bad behaviour and abuse of referees, has imposed a number of sanctions following last Monday’s Discipline Hearing.

Nick Gale, a spectator linked to Hunslet Warriors at the south Leeds outfit’s Division Two fixture at Bradford Dudley Hill, was found guilty of using threatening words to the match official and has been banned from attending any RFL Community Game, or training session, for two years. Warriors player Connor Wick, meanwhile, was found guilty of repeated punching to the head in the match, which Dudley Hill won 20-16, and has been suspended for eight games (reduced to six in view of his previous good behaviour). A case against Hunslet Warriors for failing to control their supporters has been adjourned while the Hill’s Neil Wall, who was found guilty of `elbow to the head’, has been banned for three matches, which has been reduced to two games because of his previous good record.

York Acorn, meanwhile, were found guilty of unacceptable behaviour and language during the Premier Division clash with Thornhill on 2 April. The club has been fined £175 and ordered to play one NCL fixture behind closed doors (suspended until the end of the 2023 season). Acorn’s Tom Hill has copped a two-match ban (reduced to one game in the light of his guilty plea) for lashing out in reaction to an opponent.

Wath Brow Hornets’ Cole Walker-Taylor, who entered the field of play during the Premier Division game at Siddal after having been sin binned, was handed a one-match ban, which was reduced to a `sending off sufficient’ verdict after his previous good record was taken into account.

An eight-match suspension was imposed on Jamie Tracey of Thatto Heath, who was found guilty of repeated punching to the head in the Crusaders’ Premier Division derby at St Helens neighbours Pilkington Recs on the first Saturday of April. Pilks’ Jordan Morris was found not guilty of spitting in the same match, which Thatto won 18-14.

Oldham St Annes’ Simon Topping, meanwhile, will be kicking his heels for six games. Topping was found guilty of committing an intentionally late, high tackle against Division Three opponents Seaton Rangers on 2 April in a game that Annes won 26-18. Robbie Valentine of Ince Rose Bridge, who on the same day was sanctioned for a careless high tackle in the 32-12 Division One victory over Saddleworth Rangers, had a one-match ban imposed (reduced to `sending off sufficient’, given his guilty plea).

Egremont Rangers’ Pat Wells similarly had a three-match suspension cut back to one game after having been sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 26-14 Premier Division reverse at Cumbrian neighbours Wath Brow Hornets in mid-April.

Cases against Dewsbury Moor’s Paul Menell and Myton Warriors’ Lew Fewlass were adjourned. Menell has been charged with an alleged high tackle in the 30-12 Division Two win over Dewsbury Celtic on 23 April; Fewlass was sent off for an alleged headbutt in the 58-6 defeat in the Division One derby at Hull Dockers on the same afternoon.

PRESIDENT’S CUP

GREAT BRITAIN POLICE 38

ENGLAND UNIVERSITIES 32

PHIL HODGSON, Lock Lane, Wednesday

A try by second row Callum Sampson four minutes from time, with stand-off Scott Leatherbarrow landing his fifth goal, helped the Police to a shock result over the title hopefuls on a chilly evening in Castleford – and set up an intriguing last day of the competition at Leigh Miners Rangers on Wednesday 25 May.

The Students face table-toppers UK Armed Forces that night – and the Forces will take the title unless England Universities prevail by 30 points or more. The Police, meanwhile, are not mathematically out of the equation. Thanks to Sampson’s touchdown they will be champions if – should England Universities manage to pull off a 30-point win – the Teachers can be seen off by at least 90 points.

That the 2022 President’s Cup won’t rest on a straight head-to-head result between the Students and Armed Forces is largely due to an astonishing improvement in form by the Police, who had been beaten 52-0 by the Armed Forces last month at Saddleworth. The shock win could also have something to do with the fact that England Universities, in anticipation of the forthcoming Student Four Nations championships, had seven substitutes, perhaps inevitably leading to some disruption; the Police, by contrast, fielded a more manageable five subs, while hooker Ben Dawson and Leatherbarrow were simply magnificent and former Championship star Rob Worrincy played a major part in the triumph.

Another key factor was the Police’s sheer resilience after the Students had, firstly, levelled from 10-0 down and, secondly, recovered from 26-10 adrift at the break to lead 32-26 with only six minutes left. But the Police restored parity when Ste Costello charged over and, with a draw looking likely, Sampson snaffled the dramatic match-winner.

Costello and Sam Wood had stunned the Students with tries in the first eleven minutes to establish that 10-0 lead, only for England Universities to level matters through touchdowns by Nathan Taylor and Jack Cherry.

But GB Police went back in front with a stunning score by Worrincy, who scooped up a loose ball when a dangerous Student raid broke down on the half-hour, the veteran managing to hold off the cover in an 80-metre chase.

The Students’ fortunes took a further dip when Leon Stewart was sin-binned on 36 minutes for kicking out, the Police making the most of the extra man to post tries by Jon O’Donnell and Ryan Pickles to establish a 26-10 interval lead.

England Universities hit back early in the second period through Sean Croston – Jack Quinn’s conversion attempt crucially bouncing back off the crossbar – and, when the Police’s Wood copped a yellow card on 52 minutes, the Students, in turn, took full advantage, tries by Leon Stewart and Tyler Hepple levelling matters at 26-26.

Stewart nipped over on 65 minutes, Quinn’s fourth goal giving the Students a six-point lead. But, thanks to Messrs Costello and Sampson, victory was to rest with the Police.

POLICE: Jay Panter, Rob Worrincy, Jon O’Donnell, Andy Hoggins, Ryan Pickles, Scott Leatherbarrow, Alex Clemie, Ste Costello, Ben Dawson, Sam Wood, Callum Sampson, Ste Tagg, Ben Marsden. Subs: Will Martin, Jason Unsworth, Lewis Peet, Ash Wildman, Gaz Owen.

STUDENTS: Max Flanagan, Nathan Taylor, Jack Cherry, Ted Davidson, Michael Holden, Jack Quinn, Joe Riley, Delaine Bedward-Gittens, Kellen Wood, Christian Gale, Jordan Bull, Leon Stewart, Nathan Newbound. Subs: Tyler Hepple, Ben Gray, Matty Rudd, Sean Croston, Harry Trulson, Ben Thewliss, Adam Lavin.

Referee: Josh Ruckledge

UK ARMED FORCES 40

GREAT BRITAIN TEACHERS 18

PHIL HODGSON, Lock Lane, Wednesday

There was a strong feeling for much of this match, which immediately followed the Police’s victory over England Universities, that another shock result could be on the cards.

That was certainly the view at the break when the Teachers, who had been beaten 32-12 by the Students on the opening night of the series, not only led 12-10, but were good value for that scoreline. Centre Harry Hayes had nosed the underdogs in front in the tenth minute, scrum-half Rob Marsh landing the first of his three goals, and that lead was almost doubled shortly afterwards, only for winger Ethan Cross to be held short on the opposite flank.

The Armed Forces opened their account midway through the first half, hooker Kevin Brown darting in from dummy-half and Danny Johnson adding the extras. But the Teachers quickly regained the advantage with a memorable score by prop Elliott Liku, who was the first to his own chip-through.

Jake Boardman, however, began to increasingly threaten from fullback, with well-timed involvement in the Armed Forces’ line, and it was no surprise when he swept over on 28 minutes.

Centre Liam Welham deserved to score for the Teachers after breaking through from 50 metres, but was hauled down just short, leaving his side two points clear at lemons-time.

UK Armed Forces duly took a grip on the contest with three tries within the first 14 minutes of the second period.

Substitute Jordan Kerman claimed the first, on 43 minutes, before second row Olly Toms and prop Ryan Watkin crossed in quick succession.

The Teachers threatened a comeback as the hour approached, hooker Luke Johnson dotting down and Marsh adding the extras to reduce the deficit to 28-18.

But Kerman’s second try, on 64 minutes, presented the Teachers with problems and, after a lively raid by Marsh had been thwarted by Boardman, UK Armed Forces duly wrapped up their win when scrum-half Declan Baines, who had been elusive throughout, grabbed a deserved touchdown at the death, Johnson landing his sixth goal.

ARMED FORCES: Jake Boardman, Danny Johnson, Micky Hoyle, Peter Holmes, Jack Bartlett, Matty Gaskell, Declan Baines, James Parry, Kev Brown, Ryan Watkin, Oli Toms, Ben Taylor, Brodie Lee Butler. Subs: Jordan Kerman, Oscar Tamani, Morgan Rowlands George Mosey, Adam Middleton.

TEACHERS: Andrew Coleman, Ethan Cross, Liam Welham, Harry Hayes, Will Taylor, Jay Boyd, Rob Marsh, Elliott Liku, Luke Johnson, Chris Lane, James Jackson, Lewis Barwise, Jack Walton. Subs: Rob Pritchard, Jack Stocks, Phil Heath, Josh Hamilton, Michael Walton, Phil Rice, Carl Etherington.

Referee: Simon Ellis

Results

Wednesday 27 April 2022

GB Police 38 England Universities 32; UK Armed Forces 40 GB Teachers 18.

Fixtures

Wednesday 25 May 2022

GB Police v GB Teachers (6.00pm); England Universities v UK Armed Forces (8.00pm). Both at Leigh Miners Rangers.

WALES are the first of the three teams taking part in this month’s Masters International Festival to announce their squad.

Organiser Ryan Roberts has named 19 players for the event, at Bethesda RUFC on Saturday 14 May, which will also include Ireland and England.

All have been selected from sides that regularly play on the Over 35s circuit, with two (former Wales Dragonhearts international Kyle Blake and Russell Gardner, who played for Cardiff RUFC in the 1980s) hailing from Cardiff Blue Dragons.

Chester Gladiators’ Mark Andrew Jones, who is also the Wales Wheelchair team manager, is in the line-up, as is Lee Woodworth (North Wales Buccaneers) who had to withdraw in 2021 because of illness.

Roberts, who is also a player, said: “The inaugural Masters Rugby League tri-nations was first proposed and planned for 2020 but unfortunately Covid scuppered all hopes we had of running the event. After a few postponements, though, we are finally here.”

He continued: “Following the creation of North Wales Buccaneers and Cardiff Blue Dragons, we came together and worked with the Wales Rugby League to set up the first-ever Wales Masters team, which debuted in November 2021 at the World Festival at Leigh. The event was a huge success and the camaraderie and teamwork shown by all illustrated that Masters Rugby League is strong and growing fast in Wales.

“We’re all looking forward to what will be an excellent day in Bethesda, highlighting the Masters spirit to a new area where hopefully Masters Rugby League will grow. Once the games are over the real serious stuff begins where in true Masters spirit all teams, family and friends will get together around a few beverages and celebrate a great day in sunny (hopefully) north-west Wales.”

Admission is free, while programmes will cost £3. Live reports will feature on GTFM’s “The Season Ticket” radio show, which can be heard at www.gtfm.co.uk or on TuneIn Radio and smart speakers.

The squad is Gareth Evans (Arlecdon Rams), Wayne Bridges (Blackpool), Kyle Blake, Idris Evans, Russ Gardner, Alf Harvey, Jamie Iles, Chris Stiles, Chris Thomas, Martyn Williams (all Cardiff Blue Dragons), Mark Andrew Jones (Chester Gladiators), Rob Ashworth, Dave Burns, David Gray, Robert Gray-Williams, Jay Harding, Chris Rich, Ryan Roberts, Lee Woodworth (all North Wales Buccaneers).

Anyone interested in playing Masters Rugby League in Wales should email masters@rugbyleague.wales

