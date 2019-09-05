Great Britain tour unclear as Tonga threaten to boycott

Great Britain’s upcoming tour could be left in turmoil as Tonga players consider boycotting the upcoming Test.

A report on NRL.com claims Mate Ma’a players are seeking to oust Tonga National Rugby League chairman George Kolomatangi and secretary William Edwards after claims that head coach Kristian Woolf has been told to step down from he role by the interim board.

Former Tonga player John Hopoate, the father of current Mate Ma’a captain Will, posted the revelation on social media.

Woolf has played a key role in Tonga’s rise and guided them to the World Cup semi-final, where they dramatically missed out a place in the final following defeat to England.

Hopoate has warned players will boycott the Tests against Great Britain and Australia, as well as the upcoming World Cup 9s, if the board remain in position.

“If this interim board think that they can come in and do this after all the hard work we have done to get the players to play for Tonga and to stay loyal to us they have got another thing coming,” Hopoate posted.

“Just finished speaking with the players and they are getting letters done up now. But if this board is still the board during the 9s and the two Tests at the end of the year, and as a spokesman for the players, we will NOT be taking any part in any of the games.”