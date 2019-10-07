Greece name train-on squad for World Cup qualifiers

Young South Sydney hooker Peter Mamouzelos, who scored four tries when the side beat Norway to secure their place in the final European qualifiers for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, is retained in the Greece squad for the autumn games. They face Scotland and Serbia in Pool B, with the top two going through to the main competition in England.

Because of administrative difficulties in the country, Greece – who are aiming to play in their first full World Cup tournament – will again play their ‘home’ game against the Scots in London.

Also included in the squad is Billy Magoulias, the hero of Newton’s last-gasp State Championship win over Burleigh Bears in Sydney this weekend, whilst 21 players come from the domestic game, nine playing for defending champions Rhodes Knights.

Head coach, Steve Georgallis, commented: “It is an exciting moment for Greece to play against Scotland and Serbia, two well-established rugby league nations. It will be a tough assignment for our players and, whatever the outcome, I’m sure they will do Greece proud. It is a credit to everyone involved in the Greek Rugby League Association to get to this stage.”

George Stilianos, GRLA president, added: “Scotland are the clear favourites having played in several World Cups already. We feel the earlier matches against Norway and Turkey this year have been great preparation and we are looking forward to this next challenge.”

GREECE TRAIN-ON SQUAD : Aris Dardamanis, Kostas Georgogalas, Greg Koutsimporgiogos, Theodoris Nianiakas, Ioannis Rousoglou (Aris), Konstantinos Gerontakis, Aris Koulizakis, Iasonas Kourkakis, Eugenios Malai, Ioannis Nake, Andreas Shakaj, Nikolaos Stephanou (Attica), Sam Stratis (Asquith), Clinton Hughes, Nathan Hughes, Jordan Meads (Beerwah), Stefano Totidis, Laurence Zarounas (Belrose), Stefanos Bastas (Doncaster), Mitchell Zampetides (Hills District), Treymaine Terzis (Leichhardt Wanderers), Robert Tuliatu (London Skolars), Sebastian Sell (Mittagong), Billy Magoulias (Newtown/Cronulla), John Mitsias (North Sydney), Alexandros Aliou, Pantelis Arfaras, Michaeli Bosmos, Nikolaos Bosmos, Ioannis Frangos, Dimos Kartsonakis, Kosta Katsidonis, Andreas Ktenas, Pantelis Tsattalios (Rhodes), Michael Korkidas (Rosebery), Vasili Tsikrikas, George Tsikrikas (St Marys), Peter Mamouzelos, Nick Mougios (South Sydney), Terry Constantinou (Sunbury), Jake Kambos, Chaise Robinson (Sydney Roosters), Adam Vrahnos, Jake Vrahnos (Sydney University), Nick Nikitaras (Windang)

POOL B FIXTURES