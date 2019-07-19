Green field goal helps Warriors to deserved win

Blake Green kicked a field goal with four minutes to go to earn a deserved 19-18 win over Cronulla Sharks who have now lost five in a row.

Issac Luke gave the hosts the lead with a penalty but the Sharks replied through tries from Briton Nikora and an excellent score for Chad Townsend featuring great work from Matt Moylan and Bronson Xerri.

Down by ten, the Warriors got back into the game when Luke and Green combined for the latter to round Moylan for the score.

The Warriors then got back within two thanks to Luke’s second penalty of the game but Castleford-bound Sosaia Feki did well to score Cronulla’s third try despite a forceful covering tackle.

Kodi Nikorima’s solo effort again pulled the home side back within two and when Andrew Fifita was sin binned for a shoulder charge on a player without the ball, Chanel Harris-Tavita levelled the scores with a penalty.

Green cooly slotted the winning field goal before Townsend missed an attempt at a one-pointer with the final kick of the game.

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Pompey, Hiku, Beale, Ayshford, Nikorima, Green, Paasi, Luke, Ah Mau, Blair, Papali’i, Tevaga; Interchanges: Burr, Lisone, Afoa, Harris-Tavita

Tries: Green, Nikorima; Goals: Luke 3, Harris-Tavita 2; Field goal: Green (76)

Sharks: Moylan, Feki, Xerri, Capewell, Mulitalo, Johnson, Townsend, Fifita, J Brailey, Woods, Nikora, Sorensen, Gallen; Interchanges: B Brailey, Williams, Hamlin-Uele, Prior

Tries: Nikora, Townsend, Feki; Goals: Johnson 3

Sin bin: Fifita (68) – shoulder charge

On report: Williams (26) – dangerous tackle

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.