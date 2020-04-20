Greenberg quits as NRL CEO

Todd Greenberg has stepped down from his role as the Chief Executive of the NRL after four years in the job.

Speculation had mounted recently about his future, with Greenberg facing criticisms because of lavish spending by the NRL that has left it in a vulnerable position to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

There had also been mounting evidence that Greenberg had a difficult relationship with NRL Chairman Peter V’landys, who stepped into his role earlier this year.

Greenberg announced his departure in a statement issued by the NRL on Monday afternoon, in which it suggested his decision was a mutual agreement made with the Australian Rugby League Commission.

The NRL’s chief commercial officer, Andrew Abdo, has taken over as acting CEO.

V’landys thanked Greenberg for his contribution to the game.

“The role of chief executive of the NRL is one of the most challenging and difficult roles in Australian sport, with a diversity of passionate stakeholders,” V’landys said in a statement.

“The ARLC thanks Todd for his contribution to the game over the last seven years and as chief executive for the last four years.”

Prior to his appointment with the NRL, Greenberg had spent five years in charge of Canterbury Bulldogs until 2013.

“It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last four years,” Greenberg said.

“Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey.

“Our growth over the last four years has been extraordinary and I am very proud of my contribution to the game.

“I am indebted to the game for the variety of opportunities and experiences that have been provided to my family and I, and we leave with many great memories and lifelong friendships.

“My sincere thanks to all the stakeholders across the game, particularly the fans who are the lifeblood of Rugby League. Their unwavering passion for the game is wonderful.

“I remain in awe of the players’ skill and bravery to play this game week in and week out and I thank all of them, both past and present for their friendship and support.

“My thanks also to the staff and executive team at the NRL. It has been an absolute honour to lead this team of talented, resilient and hard-working professionals.”

Brisbane Broncos CEO Paul White paid tribute to Greenberg in a statement on Monday evening.

“Todd had already established himself as a highly capable sporting administrator when I came into the CEO role at the Broncos almost a decade ago,” White said.

“Todd performed strongly as CEO of the Bulldogs before moving into the role of Head of Football Operations at the NRL, where he led some significant change and innovation.

“In his tenure as NRL CEO, he has overseen another period of significant change and it has also been necessary to deal with some significant challenges our game has faced. Todd has always maintained a drive and a passion for improving the way our game was viewed by the Australian community.

“The role of CEO of the NRL is tough and at times uncompromising and no doubt takes both a professional and personal toll. In tough times, Todd has always conducted himself with both dignity and composure when under pressure.

“The Broncos organisation thank Todd for his contribution to the game and we wish him and his family all the best in the future.”