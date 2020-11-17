Halifax confirm arrival of Hull FC halfback

Halifax have completed their latest signing in the shape of halfback Liam Harris.

As first revealed by League Express, the playmaker links up with Fax on a one-year deal from Super League side Hull FC.

The 23-year-old will reunite a halfback partnership with Connor Robinson, who has also joined Fax for next season.

The pair played together for York last season as they finished third in the Championship.

“I’m excited about meeting up with the boys and getting stuck in to pre-season,” he said.

“I’m also looking forward to getting to work with a young and exciting coach in Grixy.”

“Every time I’ve seen Fax play they’ve always been a hard-working team that is tough to beat. I’m aiming to come in and add some finesse to the attack and to play an attractive but efficient style of rugby.”

Head coach Simon Grix added: “Liam is a very confident, exciting young player with bags of potential. Unfortunately, due to the obvious, we didn’t get to see him this year but the appeal of him as an individual, his age, high skill level and the fact he has had successful partnership with Connor previously makes him a good fit for us.

“He has aspirations of getting back to Super League, which is great for him and us, as to earn that opportunity he will have to be great for us.”