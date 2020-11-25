Halifax confirm Brearley return

Halifax have confirmed the retention of Paul Brearley.

The towering back-rower returns to the club after initially agreeing to join Toronto Wolfpack for the 2021 season.

Their expulsion left the 6ft 7′ forward without a contract, but he has now returned to Fax.

“It’s good to be back and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

“I was settling in nicely before the lockdown and hoping to kick on from where I left off.

“I can’t wait to get back on the pitch in front of the fax fans hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Grix added: “Paul went under the radar this time last year as a bit of an unknown to our fans, but impressed in the little time we had. Obviously he had opted to have a crack at Super League with Toronto, but it hasn’t worked out so we welcome him back to pick up where he left off.

“He was gaining in confidence and a pleasure to coach in a sense that he was going out and applying what we had worked on.

“Rugby aside he’s a good bloke, I’m sure the lads will be happy to see him back alongside them.”