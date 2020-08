Halifax have confirmed the departures of forwards Keegan Hirst and Paul Brearley.

The pair leave the club after last than 12 months at The Shay as Simon Grix prepares to shuffle his pack ahead of the 2021 season.

Scott Murrell, Dan Fleming and Tom Gilmore are other confirmed departures from the club.

Hirst is understood to be on his way back to Batley Bulldogs next season.

Meanwhile, Brearley is thought to have signed for Toronto though their future is unclear.