Halifax Panthers committed to finding Shay solution amid council plans to sell ground

HALIFAX PANTHERS have pledged to pull out all the stops to make sure they and FC Halifax Town remain at The Shay amid concerns over the future of the council-owned stadium, at which both clubs are tenants.

Cash-strapped Calderdale Council say selling the 10,400-capacity venue, which has been home to the Rugby League club since they sold their own ground Thrum Hall in 1998, could save £161,000 from 2025-26.

The council need to find savings of £18 million over three years, with the proposal to sell The Shay, where football has been played since 1921 and which was redeveloped from the 1990s onwards, put out to a six-week public consultation.

The Panthers, currently playing in the Championship (FC Halifax Town are in the fifth-tier National League) have urged supporters to take part and back The Shay remaining home to both clubs, who could potentially set up and operate a joint stadium company.

Alternatively, one of the two clubs could buy the stadium, with a sublet arrangement with the other, or it could go on the open market, with the two clubs as sitting tenants.

Each possibility carries clear financial implications and risks.

Cabinet member for public services and communities Jenny Lynn said the council would work with both clubs throughout the process, adding: “We recognise the importance of the stadium and its high community value.

“However, these are extremely challenging financial times and we are now faced with some very difficult financial choices.”

Council leader Jane Scullion said: “We must be able to continue to balance the books. Over recent years we have tried to do ‘more with less’, but this is not sustainable.”

The Panthers said in a statement: “These are difficult times for us all, and the board fully appreciate the predicament the council find themselves in.

“The board are also conscious of the impact this could have for both professional clubs as current tenants of The Shay.

“With the above in mind, and to try to safeguard the future of professional sport at The Shay, the board’s current direction of travel is to work closely with both FC Halifax Town and Calderdale Council to find a solution that fits all.

“It is very early, and provisional talks have/will be taking place with those parties to assimilate all the information and facts before moving forward.

“Rest assured that the board are passionate about both clubs continuing at The Shay now and in the future and will be making every effort to ensure that happens.”

