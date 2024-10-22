Halifax Panthers issued with new winding-up petition

HALIFAX PANTHERS have been issued with a new winding-up petition, according to City AM.

A petition, according to City AM, was filed by HMRC to the High Court against the Panthers earlier this week.

A winding-up petition is a serious statement of intent by a creditor to shut down a company due to unpaid debts through compulsory liquidation.

The Panthers are currently suffering from financial issues, with a winding-up petition also filed against the club back in July by HMRC.

A statement given by the Panthers revealed that the club’s debt was approximately £80,000, which includes essential payments to HMRC and operational costs such as player and staff wages.

A further £120,000-£150,000 was also said to be needed to help ensure that the Halifax club could operate for the rest of the year.

Though the Halifax club settled the remainder of that HMRC bill in September, a second one has now been filed.

