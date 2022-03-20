What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 21st March 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Betfred Super League, Championship and Challenge Cup.

Editor Martyn Sadler asks if it is possible to bring some sense into the yellow card controversy.

Garry Schofield contrasts Leeds’ performance with that of their opponents on Friday night, and welcomes the current successes of Cumbrian clubs.

A look ahead to a significant weekend of action for the Championship and League One clubs.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Tributes to David Stephenson and Dave Hadfield.

A round up of the latest games in the NRL.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features the fearsome Welshman Tony Fisher, who starred for Bradford Northern, Leeds and Castleford.

Plus much more, as always.

