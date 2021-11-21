Hall grateful for Trinity return

Corey Hall is thankful to Wakefield Trinity for giving him the chance to come back to the club as a first-team player.

Wakefield have paid a transfer fee to bring the 19-year-old centre to Belle Vue from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal.

Hall played scholarship rugby for Trinity in 2018 before moving to Wigan Warriors and then on to Leeds, where he debuted in Super League in 2020 and made a total of four first-team appearances.

“I’m very excited to be back where I first started my professional career,” said Hall on signing for Willie Poching’s side.

“I really appreciate being given the opportunity to come back and develop as a player under the coaching staff and I look forward to giving 100% in pre-season.

“I strongly believe that I have a good opportunity and that will be my driving force, to make sure I get the chance off Willie.”

Head coach Poching added: “I’m excited to see him slot into our centre competition and challenge for a spot and I look forward to seeing his development over the next couple of seasons.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield last week became the first Super League club to sign Nujum Sports’ Muslim Athlete Charter, a move hailed by Trinity forward Sadiq Adebiyi.

They have followed Championship side London Broncos and other sporting organisations in signing the pledge to commit to recognise the needs of Muslim athletes.

“I think it is a big step, not just for Rugby League, but for sport in general,” said Adebiyi, whose father is a Muslim.

“The past couple of years have been tough for Muslim athletes, especially with the food, Ramadan and having to pray five times a day.

“To get recognition for that amongst both players, staff and supporters is a huge step forward.”

Wakefield have also inducted five new players into their Hall of Fame, with Nigel Bell, Terry Crook, Len Marson, Les Sheard and Gerry Round inducted as members at the club’s Players Association Dinner last Friday.

