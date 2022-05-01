Hard work ahead for Wakefield Trinity as Willie Poching aims to ‘sharpen the sword’

Willie Poching says that Wakefield Trinity need to use their extended break from competitive action to “sharpen our sword” and enable a return to form.

It has been an up-and-down start to the season for the Belle Vue club, losing their first four matches only to turn things around and win the next four.

But as quickly as their fortunes rose, now they have fallen again, with five defeats on the spin in all competitions.

Wakefield’s next action comes 17 days after last Thursday’s narrow reverse at home to Huddersfield Giants, with a big showdown against bottom side Toulouse Olympique in prospect across the Channel on Sunday 15 May.

Victory in France would go a long way to easing any relegation worries, but firstly Poching is keen to use the time he now has on the training field to put right the things that have been going wrong over a poor month.

“We’ve got some time ahead of us where we need to put in some good, solid work and get back to the form that we know we have in us,” said Poching.

“We’ve got to use it wisely. We’ve got to do a lot of work in that period to sharpen our sword again and get us going.

“We haven’t been able to do that recently and we’re off in a few areas where we need to get some work into ourselves.

“It’s repetition, practice, getting back to some detail, and being able to fine-tune and break skills down. When you’ve got one session a week you don’t get enough time to do that.

“We need to get back to some of the basics and fundamentals that we were doing really well at the start of the year, technically and tactically.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.