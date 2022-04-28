Hardaker suffers health shock

Leeds Rhinos new signing Zak Hardaker will miss Friday’s clash against Hull Kingston Rovers after suffering a suspected seizure on Tuesday afternoon while walking with his young son.

Fortunately, due to the quick actions of a paramedic who lived on the street where he had collapsed, Hardaker was taken to Pinderfields hospital, where he underwent medical tests before being safely discharged home.

Leeds Chief Executive Gary Hetherington commented, “At this moment in time our only concern is Zak’s health and we will provide to him and his family with whatever support is required.

“The Rhinos medical staff are overseeing things and will be arranging a series of medical tests which will then give a clearer prognosis for his recovery.”

Hardaker, 30, had returned to Leeds Rhinos only this week on a short-term contract and had trained with his new team-mates on Tuesday morning before he returned home after a community team activity after lunch.

Hardaker commented, “Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived. It does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking.

“It is so disappointing that I will not get to play on Friday but the Rhinos have given me great support and I will make sure I complete all the tests necessary and I hope to be back on the field as soon as possible.”

Hardaker had been named in the Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the game.