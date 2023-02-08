Harry Newman on Leeds Rhinos signings, Nene MacDonald and his Super League future

LEEDS RHINOS have been one of the busiest Super League clubs in the off-season in terms of signings and outgoings.

Nine signings have made their way through the doors at Headingley: Justin Sangare (Toulouse Olympique), Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers), Sam Lisone (Gold Coast Titans), James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Luis Roberts, Nene Macdonald (both Leigh Leopards), Leon Ruan (Doncaster), Luke Hooley (Batley Bulldogs), Toby Warren (York).

Meanwhile, ten have also left the West Yorkshire club: Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe (both Leigh Leopards), Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe (both Hull FC), Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson (both Bradford Bulls), Muizz Mustapha and Jack Broadbent (both Castleford Tigers), Matt Prior (retired) and Levi Edwards (York Knights).

For Leeds’ star centre Harry Newman, he has been impressed from what he has seen so far of the nine new recruits with the 22-year-old getting along in particular with one of them.

“They are all obviously good players coming from the NRL. I’ve been working with Nene (MacDonald) a lot who has been recovering from injury as well,” Newman told League Express.

“I get along with him really well, he’s a big physical centre so he’s a bit different to me! But all the lads have been great and I’m just excited to see the start of the season.”

Of course, after making it to the Super League Grand Final in 2022 after a dreadful start to the year under former head coach Richard Agar was no easy fear. But Newman is determined to go back to Manchester and win.

“The aim is to go back to Old Trafford and win, but it’s round by round and week by week so we will take them as they come. We have got a squad here that is young and full of talent.”

Newman’s first aim will naturally be to get back on the field after a number of devastating injuries with the centre signing a new deal back in 2021.

That contract takes Newman to the end of the 2024 Super League season and despite previous links to rugby union and the NRL, the 22-year-old is certainly not focused on his future past his current deal.

“Right now I’ve got two years here, and that’s what I’m focusing on.

“You never know what happens in the future but right now I’m currently at Leeds and that is my job.”