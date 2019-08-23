Has Blake Austin confirmed he won’t play at Wembley?

Blake Austin has cast further doubt on his place in the Challenge Cup Final after posting a cryptic post on Instagram.

The Wolves ace, who has been out of action with an ankle injury, wasn’t named in Warrington’s 19-man squad for Saturday’s match at Wembley.

But it did little to stop people thinking the Australian would appear in the Final, with clubs frequently selecting people not named in the initial squads.

However, there’s a general belief that Austin will not play. It’s believed the 28-year-old suffered a syndesmosis injury in Warrington’s defeat at Catalans and won’t be fit to feature.

Austin has appeared to confirm he won’t feature in a post saying he was looking forward to cheering his team-mates on.

He posted: “Shattered, but wasn’t my time I guess, can’t wait to cheer the boys on, we’ve got a strong squad and a game plan to match.”

His absence will come as a huge blow to Steve Price’s side, who are already huge underdogs to a Saints side that has already beat the Wolves three times this season.