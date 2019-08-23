Archie Bruce to be remembered at Challenge Cup Final.

Rugby League will remember Archie Bruce at Wembley in a minute’s applause ahead of the Challenge Cup Final.

The young Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Moor player tragically passed away last week after making his professional debut for the Bulldogs in France against Toulouse last weekend.

The minute’s applause will be held before the traditional Cup Final anthem, Abide with Me.

Bruce, who was 20, died of asphyxiation, a post-mortem examination found earlier this week.

A Just Giving page created by the RFL Benevolent Fund has raised over £7,000 so far.