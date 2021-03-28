Hellawell takes over at Huddersfield as Davy steps aside

Keith Hellawell, the former UK government ‘drugs czar’ and chief constable of both the Cleveland and West Yorkshire police forces, has been appointed as Chairman of Huddersfield Giants until Ken Davy’s Super League stint is over.

With Davy (pictured) elected as interim Chairman of Super League, he has temporarily stepped down from his role at the Giants, which he has held since 1996.

He is expected to return to the John Smith’s Stadium club once a permanent successor for Robert Elstone, who quit as Super League executive chairman last month, is found.

Huddersfield-born Hellawell, 78, who worked as a miner for five years before joining the police, played for Dewsbury’s junior team in the 1950s and has been a director of the Giants since 2002.

Since resigning as the government’s drugs adviser that year, he has had a string of business roles, including at energy firm Dalkia, chemical business Sterience and pharmaceuticals outfit Goldshield and served as Chairman of Sports Direct from 2009-2018.

