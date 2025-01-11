Hills Hoists and Siddal – the last ones standing

Hammersmith Hills Hoists and Siddal, who kicked off at Chiswick RUFC shortly before 5.30pm today (Saturday) are battling it out in the only one of today’s Betfred Challenge Cup first round ties to survive the weather.

News came through earlier this afternoon that the game at Aldershot between the British Army and the RAF had also succumbed to the elements. The rest of today’s fixtures had already been postponed.

Two matches are scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday 12 January) when Eastern Rhinos host Wests Warriors in Colchester and Aberavon Fighting Irish entertain Blackbrook.