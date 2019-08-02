Hodgson inspires big Raiders win over the Warriors

Josh Hodgson was on fine form as Canberra Raiders moved up to second in the NRL with a 46-12 win over New Zealand Warriors.

After Jarrod Croker was denied twice in the left corner, the Raiders scored the first try through Sia Soliola who ran through a whole opened by Hodgson.

Then at the halfway point in the first half, some nice footwork from Josh Papalii got him over for Canberra’s second.

Three more tries followed as the Raiders pulled away to a 30-0 lead at the break. Aidan Sezer’s kick laid on a try for Michael Oldfield then Hodgson’s scheming from dummy half set up Baily Simonsson on the left. Oldfield’s offload allowed Joseph Tapine to cross with two minutes to go in the half.

The Warriors were able to get on the board after the interval. Chanel Harris-Tavita scored his first try in the NRL when he received Blayke Ayshford’s offload.

But the Raiders continued to play well. Simonsson did well to bounce out of tackles for his second try before Hodgson got over for a deserved try.

Harris-Tavita’s second try in the game was only a consolation for the Warriors before Jack Wighton finished off the game in the final few seconds, showcasing his stepping ability, with a try for the winning Raiders.

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Beale, Hiku, Ayshford, Maumalo, Nikorima, Green, Paasi, Tevaga, Ah Mau, Blair, Papali’i, Burr; Interchanges: Afoa, Harris-Tavita, Lawton, Curran

Tries: Harris-Tavita 2; Goals: Harris-Tavita 2

Raiders: Nicoll-Klokstad, Simonsson, Croker, Oldfield, Rapana, Wighton, Sezer, Papalii, Hodgson, Soliola, Bateman, Whitehead, Tapine; Interchanges: Havili, Guler, Horsburgh, Lui

Tries: Soliola, Papalii, Oldfield, Simonsson 2, Tapine, Hodgson, Wighton; Goals: Croker 6, Soliola

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.