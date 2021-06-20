Hodgson ready for busy spell

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson says he’s looking forward to the challenge of playing three Super League games in eleven days, including an eagerly awaited first derby of the campaign.

The cross-city trip to Hull KR on Thursday week, July 1, comes between home dates with Huddersfield on Friday and Salford on Monday, July 5.

The Salford showdown is part of round 13, with one match on Sunday, two others on the Monday and one on Tuesday. Wakefield and Leigh have already played their round 13 game.

Hull won both last year’s derbies, 25-16 at the KCOM Stadium in front of 19,599 pre-lockdown and 31-16 at the Totally Wicked Stadium in October.

Hodgson has a string of long-term absentees, the latest being centre Josh Griffin, who has had surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Also out are fullback Jamie Shaul (knee), props Scott Taylor (foot) and Masi Matongo (knee) and utility forward Joe Cator (calf).

But he’s confident that with the right rest and recovery between games, the squad can cope and collect vital victories.

“I think everyone needs to make that sure that as individuals and coaching staff we focus on our own roles,” he said.

“If we all perform at the level that we need to then I have absolutely no doubt the results will come.

“It is a tough spell, there are a number of games in a short period of time, so recovery is important.

“Getting our mental space is most important because we have to go into every match thinking we’re going to win and performing to the level that we want to.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and I’m confident that we can knock off enough wins over this period.”

Hull have agreed a new contract through to 2023 with Tongan prop Tevita Satae.

The 28-year-old is in his second full season after moving from New Zealand Warriors midway through the 2019 campaign.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.