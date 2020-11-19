Hometown hooker signs new two-year deal

Hull FC skipper Danny Houghton has signed a two-year extension with his hometown club.

Houghton joined the club in 2007 from amateur side East Hull and has been a regular first-teamer for a number of years, mostly being utilised at hooker.

Across fourteen seasons, Houghton has surpassed 350 competitive appearances. In 2016, he executed the infamous and game-changing ‘tackle 52’ in the Challenge Cup Final and became the first Hull FC player to acquire the prestigious Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

The hometown veteran has picked up Super League’s Hitman award, an awarded given to the player who completes the most tackles in a Super League season, on five separate occasions, recognising his outstanding contributions from hooker.

The 32-year-old will lead his side out tonight as Hull FC face Wigan Warriors in the first Super League semi-final, with a prospect of a home Grand Final appearance at the KCOM Stadium on Friday 27th November.

“I’m over the moon. I’m very happy to have got the deal done and continue playing for the club I love,” he said.

“To get to the Grand Final would be the icing on the cake, but we know what’s in front of us tomorrow – Wigan in finals footy are up there as one of the best sides at it. But we know we are going to give it our absolute best for 80 minutes.”

Interim Head Coach Andy Last added: “He’s a fantastic player, a great club man and a real inspirational leader for the group. His form doesn’t drop off, which is a measure of his consistency.”