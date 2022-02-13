Hull FC’s Danny Houghton not thinking about retirement

By IAN JUDSON

It’s fair to say that Hull’s first-ever Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner is now in the autumn of his career, but retirement isn’t something that’s weighing on Danny Houghton’s mind just yet.

Nor is he going to dwell on handing over the club captaincy to England international and new arrival Luke Gale, despite his disappointment at having to do so.

The 2016 Wembley hero, who wrote his name into club folklore with ‘Tackle 52’ on Ben Currie that day, is more focused on doing the best he can for his only club and supporting the new captain.

He said: “It was tough to hand over the captaincy, I’m very disappointed of course, but I’m also really going to support Luke in the role.”

As for the dreaded R word, again he is very on the ball: “I know it is coming, but I’m not wanting to think about it right now.

“What I want to do is really get the season rolling first, other things will take care of themselves further down the line.”

Houghton, 33, expects this campaign to contrast sharply with the previous two with Covid appearing to be moving into the distance after two heavily disrupted years.

“It will definitely be different, with no isolating, so hopefully it can flow better,” said Houghton.

“It’s really good to get scrums back in the game, it felt a bit alien without them because they are important for some really good attacking moves.”

Local product Brad Fash captained a youthful side, with some experience in the mix as well, in a friendly at Bradford Bulls and was one of Hull’s standout performers throughout their pre-season.

And Houghton believes that the forward is one of the homegrown players who could one day do what he has done and become Black and Whites captain.

“There’s no reason why not,” he said.

“You know what you’re going to get with Brad, he’s very reliable, he doesn’t make many mistakes and he always gives 110 per cent on the pitch and at training.

“It’s the same with Jordan Lane and Jack Brown, they’re all potential captains and it’s great to have local talent like that at the club, they are the future.”

