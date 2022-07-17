Sylvain Houles urges Toulouse Olympique to ‘stay humble’ after climbing off foot of Super League

Toulouse Olympique’s ‘mission impossible’ to avoid relegation from Super League became a little more possible after victory over Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night.

Coach Sylvain Houles said his side’s 20-6 win should be used as a turning point and springboard to a late season surge to secure survival in the top-flight.

The Olympians climbed off the bottom of the league table for the first time this season, prior to Wakefield Trinity’s Sunday fixture at Hull KR.

Houles is trying to keep the reins on any premature celebrations as the club faces two more crucial home fixtures next against Salford Red Devils and Hull FC.

He told League Express: “Beating Leeds and coming off the foot of the ladder is huge; we want to enjoy it and appreciate it. It might only be for 24 hours but that doesn’t matter. It’s not in our hands.

“We need to stay humble, keep working hard and make sure we get the results next weekend.

“As long as we keep the pressure on and we keep winning, that is the most important thing.”

Toulouse have won three in a row to give them a fighting chance of survival after a sorry start to their first season in Super League.

Houles added: “The last three games have been huge for us to build upon and there was pressure on us to continue winning, but the boys have shown they can handle pressure and they can keep on winning.

“We have been through a massive learning curve and we probably wouldn’t be here tonight at this stage if we hadn’t been through those tough times.

“We’ve had to learn the hard way and change our team and the process has been difficult but we have finally found a way to make it work with this new group.

“We’ve had some tough times, so we need to appreciate this moment, and then move forward.”

Meanwhile, backrower Dom Peyroux will be staying at Toulouse after signing a new two-year deal.

The former St Helens star said: “My family and I are happy to stay in Toulouse. I am very grateful to be part of this adventure with this team.”

