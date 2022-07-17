Wakefield Trinity boss backs silent Jorge Taufua to make big noise

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching says Jorge Taufua has settled well in his first week since arriving at the club.

The 30-year-old, a veteran of more than 150 NRL appearances as well as a Tonga and Samoa international, made his debut against Hull KR yesterday (Sunday).

“He’s a man of very few words but his actions have spoken volumes,” Poching said of his new winger.

“How he’s gone about and how he’s fit in with the team; he’s sat back, he’s watched, he’s learned, he’s asked questions.”

Taufua only made one NRL appearance this year before leaving Manly Sea Eagles, with most of his action coming in the New South Wales Cup, but Poching brushed off any concerns over his readiness.

“He’s been playing for Blacktown, the Reserve grade side for Manly, and playing most of the season with them,” said the Wakefield coach.

“I’ve looked at some of their footage from the past few weeks and he still looks at his powerful and strong best. He comes over with some form.”

Taufua’s arrival is particularly timely after Tom Johnstone underwent groin surgery last week, meaning he has played his last game for the club before joining Catalans Dragons.

“A few months ago, I injured my groin and we had the option to rehabilitate with a chance to play again, or operate which would result in an end to my season,” explained Johnstone.

“I tried my absolute best to rehabilitate to get back out on the field for the club, fans and my team-mates.

“Sadly, after a second opinion, an operation was 100 per cent required.

“This is not the way I wanted to end my time at this great club.”

Another winger, Tom Lineham, has left for Featherstone Rovers on loan until the end of the season, though Trinity can recall him if they wish.

“Tom was getting a bit low on confidence,” explained Poching.

“We felt it was important to get him out of the firing line and let him find some football.

“When Featherstone came knocking, I saw an opportunity for him to go and get some of that consistency and confidence back.”

Yusuf Aydin has also left for Leeds Rhinos on a two-week loan.

The prop has only made seven appearances this year and is soon out of contract but Poching insisted Aydin was still in his plans.

“He’s young, English, a Wakefield lad. He’s very much in my thoughts going forward,” he said.

