Steve McNamara delighted to add ‘ferocious’ Manu Ma’u to Catalans Dragons squad

Catalans Dragons have beefed up their bid for success in 2023 with the addition of Hull FC second rower Manu Ma’u to the squad for next season.

The 33-year-old Kiwi and Tongan dual international is the third recruit announced so far by the Dragons, following the signature of NRL prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho and England international winger Tom Johnstone.

Ma’u and Taukeiaho are former Tongan team-mates after playing together against England in the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara said: “Manu is a player I have liked and respected for many years. His performances have been outstanding this year.

“He will bring some real attacking quality along with ferocious defence. He is a terrific guy, humble, honest and a real team player.”

“To get this opportunity to join the Dragons is a huge honour for me,” said Ma’u.

“When speaking to Steve McNamara and some former players from the club, I knew it was the right decision for me and my family.

“I’m excited to be joining a great club like Catalans and I’ll be making sure I earn the respect from Steve and his staff, players and supporters. They have a quality team and I want to be part of it in 2023.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter and although my future is now sorted, my main focus is finishing off strong with Hull FC.”

Taukeiaho and Ma’u are direct replacements for departing Catalans forwards Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano, who have signed for Warrington Wolves next season.

Johnstone will form part of a new centre-wing equation alongside Fouad Yaha and Tom Davies at Catalans, following the expected departure of Samisoni Langi and Dean Whare.

Catalans have also secured the future of their French international hooker Alrix Da Costa, who has signed a new two-year contract.

Da Costa said: “I’ve been at this club since 2016 and it really feels like home. It’s a team that plays at the top of the Super League table and that’s what I want.”

