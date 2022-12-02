How each Super League club is using their quota spots and potential signings

THE 2023 Super League season is now less than three months away, and, with clubs returning for pre-season, new signings are settling in.

For some clubs, such as Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity, signings are still to be made with quota spaces still left to be filled.

Here is how each Super League club is currently using their seven quota spots.

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers currently have no quota spots available with all seven taken: Kenny Edwards, Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Jake Mamo, Suaia Matagi, Jacob Miller, Albert Vete.

Catalans Dragons

With Josh Drinkwater’s move to Warrington and the signing of Adam Keighran confirmed, Catalans now have six quota spots taken. But, they have been trying to offload Dylan Napa: Adam Keighran, Manu Ma’u, Tyrone May, Dylan Napa, Mitchell Pearce, Siosiua Taukieaho.

Huddersfield Giants

The departure of Danny Levi left Huddersfield with six quota spots left, but Ian Watson acted quickly to bring in Nathan Peats: Sebastine Ikahihifo, Tui Lolohea, Esan Marsters, Chris McQueen, Kevin Naiqama, Nathan Peats, Luke Yates.

Hull FC

Hull had six quota spots taken up before Tony Smith became head coach. But he has since brought in Jake Clifford: Jake Clifford, Kane Evans, Tex Hoy, Joe Lovodua, Ligi Sao, Chris Satae, Carlos Tuimavave.

Hull KR

Hull KR filled their quota spots months ago with an impressive seven: Lachlan Coote, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Rhys Kennedy, Kane Linnett, Tom Opacic, Matt Parcell, Sauaso Sue.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds signed Sam Lisone from the Gold Coast Titans to replace the retiring Matt Prior, but the signing of Nene MacDonald pushed the Rhinos to full with seven: Blake Austin, David Fusitu’a, Sam Lisone, Nene MacDonald, Rhyse Martin, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano.

Leigh Leopards

The Leigh Leopards did actually have one quota player too many at the start of this week before Nene MacDonald left for Leeds and Blake Ferguson’s reported exit. If true, the Leopards now have one space: Tom Amone, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Ricky Leutele, Ben Nakubuwai, Kai O’Donnell.

Salford Red Devils

Salford were at full capacity following the signing of Sam Stone from Leigh, but Sitaleki Akauola’s departure to Toulouse leaves one spot remaining: Brodie Croft, Tim Lafai, Ken Sio, Sam Stone, King Vuniyayawa, Shane Wright.

St Helens

St Helens have been quiet this off-season in terms of signings with all their quota spots taken up: James Bell, Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Joey Lussick, Sione Mata’utia, Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield have been busy in the transfer market with the signing of Kevin Proctor and most recently Renouf Atoni, but they still have one quota space left: Renouf Atoni, Mason Lino, Kevin Proctor, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jorge Taufua, Jai Whitbread.

Warrington Wolves

Daryl Powell has filled the seven quota spots with Josh Drinkwater the most recent signing from Catalans: Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, Sam Kasiano, Peter Mata’utia, Josh McGuire, Thomas Mikaele, Paul Vaughan.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan, like St Helens, had all their quota spots tied up before the end of the 2022 season: Cade Cust, Kaide Ellis, Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski.