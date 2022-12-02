Referee retires following Rugby League World Cup tournament

THE recent Rugby League World Cup saw a mix of nations come together on the playing field.

Whether that was the playing squads or the officiating teams, the diversity of the tournament was something to behold.

And one of those referees, Benjamin Casty, that took part has now hung up his whistle following the culmination of the World Cup.

Casty, who officiated in the middle for Ireland’s clash with Jamaica at Headingley as well Papua New Guinea Orchids against England Women, has reflected on his 14-year career in the sport.

“I refereed from 2008 to 2022 and I’m proud of my career,” Casty told L’Independant.

“I think I conducted it with seriousness and rigour, always relying on videos to improve my knowledge of the game and the characteristics of the teams I refereed.

“I will keep, as memorable memories, my first international match, a France– England senior game in Perpignan and, of course, the last final of the French championship, in Narbonne between Limoux and Carcassonne.

“I want, of course, to thank the French rugby union federation which trusted me as well as my colleagues from Sdis de l’Aude who agreed to adapt their holidays or their guards so that I can satisfy my passion for refereeing, especially during the World Cup.”