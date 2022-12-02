Injury Corner: Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors stars in recovery

   02/12/2022

AFTER a brutal 2022 Super League season and potentially a World Cup tournament for some players, the need for injury maintenance and perhaps surgery is always a possibility.

As the 12 Super League clubs return to pre-season, there are still a few stars going through their rehab in a bid to get fit for the new season.

As things stand, who are the players aiming to get fit for the new season from around the clubs following injuries in the latter half of 2022?

Castleford Tigers
Danny Richardson – ACL

Catalans Dragons
Tyrone May – hip

Huddersfield Giants
Harvey Livett – knee

Hull FC
Jake Trueman – ACL
Carlos Tuimavave – Achilles

Hull KR
Rhys Kennedy – knee
Harvey Moore – ACL and Meniscus

Salford Red Devils
Ryan Brierley – knee
Kallum Watkins – bicep/shoulder

St Helens
Alex Walmsley – ankle

Warrington Wolves
Connor Wrench – ACL

Wigan Warriors
Cade Cust – elbow
Liam Farrell – knee