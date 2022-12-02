Injury Corner: Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors stars in recovery

AFTER a brutal 2022 Super League season and potentially a World Cup tournament for some players, the need for injury maintenance and perhaps surgery is always a possibility.

As the 12 Super League clubs return to pre-season, there are still a few stars going through their rehab in a bid to get fit for the new season.

As things stand, who are the players aiming to get fit for the new season from around the clubs following injuries in the latter half of 2022?

Castleford Tigers

Danny Richardson – ACL

Catalans Dragons

Tyrone May – hip

Huddersfield Giants

Harvey Livett – knee

Hull FC

Jake Trueman – ACL

Carlos Tuimavave – Achilles

Hull KR

Rhys Kennedy – knee

Harvey Moore – ACL and Meniscus

Salford Red Devils

Ryan Brierley – knee

Kallum Watkins – bicep/shoulder

St Helens

Alex Walmsley – ankle

Warrington Wolves

Connor Wrench – ACL

Wigan Warriors

Cade Cust – elbow

Liam Farrell – knee