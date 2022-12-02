Injury Corner: Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors stars in recovery

AFTER a brutal 2022 Super League season and potentially a World Cup tournament for some players, the need for injury maintenance and perhaps surgery is always a possibility.
As the 12 Super League clubs return to pre-season, there are still a few stars going through their rehab in a bid to get fit for the new season.
As things stand, who are the players aiming to get fit for the new season from around the clubs following injuries in the latter half of 2022?
Castleford Tigers
Danny Richardson – ACL
Catalans Dragons
Tyrone May – hip
Huddersfield Giants
Harvey Livett – knee
Hull FC
Jake Trueman – ACL
Carlos Tuimavave – Achilles
Hull KR
Rhys Kennedy – knee
Harvey Moore – ACL and Meniscus
Salford Red Devils
Ryan Brierley – knee
Kallum Watkins – bicep/shoulder
St Helens
Alex Walmsley – ankle
Warrington Wolves
Connor Wrench – ACL
Wigan Warriors
Cade Cust – elbow
Liam Farrell – knee