How every Championship squad is shaping up for the 2022 season

The squads are just about complete for every Championship team ahead of the start of the new season at the end of January.

Leigh Centurions will be looking to earn a quick return to Super League following relegation but are expected to face stiff opposition from Featherstone Rovers, who have been beaten in the Million Pound Game in each of the last two completed seasons.

There are a host of other ambitious clubs who will aim to make their bid for promotion as well, while at the other end of the table Cumbrian newcomers Barrow Raiders and Workington Town will want to avoid the relegation scrap.

Here’s how the full squads are looking for every team in the Championship…

Barrow Raiders

1 Lule Cresswell, 2 Tee Ritson, 3 Declan Hulme, 4 Hakim Miloudi, 5 Shane Toal, 6 Jarrod Sammut, 7 Ryan Johnston, 8 Adam Walne, 9 Nathan Mossop, 10 Carl Forster, 11 Danny Langtree, 12 Jarrad Stack, 13 Jordan Walne, 14 Jake Carter, 15 Dan Toal, 16 Tom Hopkins, 17 Charlie Emslie, 18 Bradd Crellin, 19 Connor Terrill, 20 Gary Wheeler, 21 Ellis Gillam, 22 Josh Wood, 23 Sam Brooks, 24 Anton Iaria, 25 Danny Morrow, 26 Ryan Shaw.

Batley Bulldogs

Jack Blagbrough, Luke Blake, James Brown, Kieran Buchanan, Oli Burton, Johnny Campbell, Joe Chandler, Louis Collinson, Toby Everett, Nyle Flynn, Tom Gilmore, Adam Gledhill, Josh Hodson, Luke Hooley, Aiden Ineson, Greg Johnson, Ben Kaye, Alistair Leak, Tom Lillycrop, Dane Manning, James Meadows, Josh Milthorpe, Dale Morton, George Senior, Josh Tonks, Lucas Walshaw, Michael Ward, Ben White, Perry Whiteley. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Bradford Bulls

1 Elliot Kear, 2 Matty Dawson-Jones, 3 Rhys Evans, 4 Kieran Gill, 5 Ryan Millar, 6 Declan Patton, 7 Jordan Lilley, 8 Anthony Walker, 9 Thomas Doyle, 10 Steve Crossley, 11 Aaron Murphy, 12 Sam Scott, 13 Ben Evans, 14 George Flanagan, 15 Jordan Baldwinson, 16 Ebon Scurr, 17 Brad England, 18 Samy Kibula, 19 David Foggin-Johnston, 20 Billy Jowitt, 21 Elliot Hall, 22 Joe Burton, 23 Bradley Ho, 24 AJ Wallace, 27 Eldon Myers, 28 Dan Fleming.

Dewsbury Rams

2 Andy Gabriel, 3 Adam Ryder, 4 Davey Dixon, 5 Lewis Carr, 6 Alex Smith, 7 Matty Beharrell, 8 Jimmy Beckett, 9 Reiss Butterworth, 10 Harry Kidd, 11 Jason Walton, 12 Michael Knowles, 13 Chris Annakin, 14 Dom Speakman, 15 Keenen Tomlinson, 16 Jordan Schofield, 17 Ross Peltier, 19 Jake Sweeting, 20 Aaron Hall, 21 Brad Graham, 23 Jon Magrin, 24 Dale Ferguson, 25 Harry Copley, 26 Jackson Walker.

Featherstone Rovers

1 Brandon Pickersgill, 2 Luke Briscoe, 3 Joey Leilua, 4 Craig Hall, 5 Gareth Gale, 6 Tom Holmes, 7 Dane Chisholm, 8 Craig Kopczak, 9 Connor Jones, 10 James Lockwood, 11 Brett Ferres, 12 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 13 Jack Bussey, 14 Matty Wildie, 15 John Davies, 16 Junior Moors, 17 Ben Hellewell, 18 Josh Hardcastle, 19 Callum Field, 20 Morgan Smith, 21 Luke Cooper, 22 Kyle Trout, 23 Loui McConnell, 24 Jacob Doyle, 25 Bayley Gill.

Halifax Panthers

1 James Woodburn-Hall, 2 Lachlan Walmsley, 3 Greg Worthington, 4 Joe Arundel, 5 James Saltonstall, 6 Cory Aston, 7 Joe Keyes, 8 Adam Tangata, 9 Brandon Moore, 10 Dan Murray, 11 Ben Kavanagh, 12 Matt Garside, 13 Jacob Fairbank, 14 Kyle Wood, 15 Elliot Morris, 16 Will Calcott, 17 Ed Barber, 18 Matty Gee, 19 Zack McComb, 20 Brad Knowles, 21 Titus Gwaze, 22 Ben Tibbs, 23 Liam Whitton, 24 Louis Jouffret, 25 Cole Oakley, 31 Kevin Larroyer.

Leigh Centurions

Caleb Aekins, Tom Amone, John Asiata, Keanan Brand, Ed Chamberlain, Chris Green, Jaydon Hatton, Ata Hingano, Jy Hitchcox, Mark Ioane, Jacob Jones, Nene Macdonald, Joe Mellor, Tom Nisbet (on loan), Ben Reynolds, Luis Roberts, Adam Sidlow, Aaron Smith (on loan), Sam Stone, Joe Wardle. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

London Broncos

Wellington Albert, Lewis Bienek, Will Blakemore, Dan Coates, Rhys Curran, Jude Ferreira (on loan), Brad Foster, Rian Horsman, Paulos Latu, Oliver Leyland, Will Lovell, Iliess Macani, Rob Oakley, Declan O’Donnell, Ronny Palumbo, Dean Parata, Will Ramsey, Rob Tuliatu, Paul Ulberg. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Newcastle Thunder

Jake Anderson, Connor Bailey, Gideon Boafo, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Mitch Clark, Nathan Clemmitt, Brad Day, Jesse Dee, Alex Donaghy, Josh Eaves, Alex Foster, Brad Gallagher, Sam Hallas, Jack Johnson, Evan Lawther, Pat Moran, Craig Mullen, Isaac Nikes, Lewis Peachey (on loan), Jake Shorrocks, Ukuma Ta’ai, Nathan Wilde, Josh Woods. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Sheffield Eagles

Jason Bass, Connor Bower, Blake Broadbent, Jordan Bull, Matty Chrimes, James Davey, Brandon Douglas, Tyler Dickinson, Isaac Farrell, Joel Farrell, Josh Guzdek, Vila Halafihi, Tyler Hart, Evan Hodgson, Liam Johnson, James Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Ben Jones-Bishop, Liam Kirk, Bayley Liu, Ross Oakes, Martyn Reilly, Ben Sheils, Anthony Thackeray, Harry Tyson-Wilson, Will Wallis, Kris Welham, Kadeem Williams, Mikey Wood. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Whitehaven

Dion Aiye, Jake Bradley, Andrew Bulman, Liam Cooper, Andrew Dawson, Karl Dixon, Geronimo Doyle, Dave Eccleston, Will Evans, Guy Graham, Connor Holliday, Kieran Hudson, Ryan King, Josh Martin, Liam McAvoy, Jake Moore, James Newton, Callum Phillips, Glenn Riley, Chris Taylor, Tom Walker, Tom Wilkinson, Nikau Williams. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Widnes Vikings

Kenny Baker, Liam Bent, Ollie Brookes, Aaron Brown, Danny Craven, Olly Davies, Tyler Dupree, Joe Edge, Owen Farnworth, Matty Fleming, Matty Fozard, Shane Grady, Dec Gregory, Brad Holroyd, Lewis Hulme, Ryan Ince, Adam Lawton, Joe Lyons, Levy Nzoungou, Jack Owens, Lloyd Roby, Matty Smith, Jake Spedding, Will Tilleke, Logan Tomkins, Steve Tyrer, Sam Wilde. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Workington Town

Caine Barnes, Ethan Bickerdike, Joe Brown, Rhys Clarke, Alex Clegg, Harley Dawson, Jamie Doran, Conor Fitzsimmons, Carl Forber, Matty Henson, John Hutchings, Jake Lightowler, Elliott Miller, Marcus O’Brien, Jordan O’Leary, Zac Olstrom, Lee Postlethwaite, Adam Ramsden, Stevie Scholey, Evan Simons, Perry Singleton, Curtis Teare, Oscar Thomas, Jordan Thomson, Ciaran Walker, David Weetman, Ryan Wilson, Alex Young. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

York City Knights

1 Matty Marsh, 2 Joe Brown, 3 James Gloves, 4 Jacob Ogden, 5 Will Oakes, 6 Brendan O’Hagan, 7 Jamie Ellis, 8 Masi Matongo, 9 Will Jubb, 10 Jack Teanby, 11 Chris Clarkson, 12 Pauli Pauli, 13 Jordan Thompson, 14 Sam Davis, 15 Ronan Dixon, 16 Marcus Stock, 17 Danny Kirmond, 19 Liam Harris, 20 Kriss Brining, 21 Toby Warren, 22 Myles Harrison, 23 AJ Towse, 24 Ronan Michael (on loan), 25 Jack Logan, 26 Olly Butterworth.