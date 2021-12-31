How every League 1 squad is shaping up for the 2022 season

Many League 1 clubs are still busy building the remainder of their squads ahead of the start of the new season in March.

Oldham and Swinton Lions have dropped down from the Championship and will have intentions of making an immediate return, though they will likely face strong competition from Doncaster, Hunslet, Keighley Cougars, North Wales Crusaders and Rochdale Hornets.

There is also a new club in the league and a new region for Rugby League, with Cornwall making their bow.

Here’s how the full squads are looking for every team in League 1…

Cornwall

Anthony Mullally, Henry Symons. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Doncaster

Watson Boas, Zac Braham, Greg Burns, Ben Cockayne, Travis Corion, Joe Fella, Tom Halliday, Jordie Hedges, Alex Holdstock, Ben Howe, Ben Johnston, Aaron Ollett-Hobson, Connor Robinson, Leon Ruan, Jack Sanderson, Sam Smeaton, Robbie Storey, Jason Tali, Misi Taulapapa, Ross Whitmore, Brendan Wilkinson, Aaron York. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Hunslet

1 Jimmy Watson, 2 Wayne Reittie, 3 Jack Render, 4 Jason Mossop, 5 Kieran Hartley, 6 Dave Gibbons, 7 Jack Mallinson, 8 Harvey Hallas, 9 Harvey Whiteley, 10 Duane Straugheir, 11 Josh Jordan-Roberts, 12 Joe Summers, 13 Jordan Syme, 14 Cam Berry, 15 Ethan O’Hanlon, 16 Matty Stableford, 17 Rowland Kaye, 18 Aaron Jones-Bishop, 19 Charley Bodman, 20 Rian Rowley, 21 Dom Horn, 22 Liam Carr, 23 Jordan Paga, 24 Dean Zammit, 25 Tre Webster, 26 Jacob Beer, 27 Sam Moorhouse.

Keighley Cougars

Mo Agoro, Jack Arnold, Matthew Bailey, Chris Cullimore, Spencer Darley, Dalton Desmond-Walker, Anthony Dyne, James Feather, Billy Gaylor, Charlie Graham, Kyle Kesik, Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, Aaron Levy, Josh Lynam, Robert Matamosi, Jack Miller, Kieran Moran, Anesu Mudoti, Scott Murrell, Dan Parker, Taylor Prell, Nathan Roebuck, Brenden Santi, Aidan Scully, Josh Slingsby, Harvey Spence, Alix Stephenson, Myles Tate, Jake Webster, Lewis Young. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

London Skolars

Leighton Ball, Ryan Cane, Doug Chirnside, Anthony Cox, Josh Dalton, Alex Deery, Connor Flanagan, Christian Gale, Abevia McDonald, Liam O’Callaghan, Aaron Small, Richard Wilkinson, Jerome Yates. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Midlands Hurricanes

AJ Boardman, Anthony Bowman, Sam Bowring, Will Budd, Brad Clavering, Phil Cowburn, Sean Croston, Jack Dawson, Hayden Freeman, Benn Hardcastle, Nathan Newbound, Trae O’Sullivan, Peter Ryan, Ben Stead, Aaron Stephenson, Tyler Walton, Liam Welham, Matty Welham, Elliot Whindley. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

North Wales Crusaders

Patrick Ah Van, Chris Barratt, Brad Billsborough, Brad Brennan, Reece Briers, Alex Eckley, Jordy Gibson, Callum Hazzard, Jack Holmes, Jack Houghton, Tommy Johnson, Declan Kay, Rob Massam, Paul Nash, Matt Reid, Gav Rodden, Kieran Sharratt, Harry Swarbrick. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Oldham

Jordan Andrade, Tommy Brierley, Callum Cameron, Will Cooke, Jack Coventry, Tom Grierson, Joe Hartley, Dave Hewitt, Ben Holcroft, Brad Jinks, David Mills, Kian Morgan, Jason Muranka, Luke Nelmes, Dom Newton, Jamie Pye, Owen Restall, Martyn Ridyard, Sean Slater, Tom Spencer, James Thornton, Calvin Wellington, Emmerson Whittel, Ryan Wright. Squad numbers yet to be announced.

Rochdale Hornets

1 Gregg McNally, 2 Cian Tyrer, 3 Ben Calland, 4 Tom Ashton, 5 Dan Nixon, 6 Rangi Chase, 7 Lewis Sheridan, 8 Fuifui Moimoi, 9 Sean Penkywicz, 10 Gavin Bennion, 11 Zac Baker, 12 Paul Brearley, 13 Joe Taira, 14 Connor Aspey (on loan), 16 James Connaughton, 17 Cobi Green, 18 Luke Fowden, 19 Ben Killan, 20 Joe Howe, 21 Fin Stewart, 22 Louis Singleton, 23 Rhys Davies, 24 Ben Forster, 25 Scott Parnaby (on dual registration), 26 Tom Whur (on loan), 27 Ben Metcalfe (on dual registration).

Swinton Lions

1 Dan Abram, 2 Mike Butt, 3 Liam Forsyth, 4 Max Roberts, 5 Richard Lepori, 6 Lewis Else, 7 Jack Hansen, 8 Will Hope, 9 Luke Waterworth, 10 Lewis Hatton, 11 Rhodri Lloyd, 12 Mitch Cox, 13 Nick Gregson, 14 Matty Wilkinson, 15 Billy Brickhill, 16 Louis Brogan, 17 Jack Spencer, 18 Paddy Jones, 19 Jose Kenga, 20 Deane Meadows, 21 Reece Hamlett, 22 Ben Heyes, 23 Jordan Case, 24 Jordan Brown, 25 Lewis Charnock.

West Wales Raiders

Aeden Coleman, Joe Burke, Steve Parry, Fergus Simpson. Squad numbers yet to be announced.