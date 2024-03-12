How many bans each Super League club have been given so far in 2024

AFTER four rounds of Super League in 2024 so far, there have been a plethora of charges, bans and fines incurred by the 12 top flight teams.

Of course, some clubs have been harder hit than others whilst some haven’t been hit at all.

Here is how many bans each Super League club have been given so far during the 2024 Super League season:

Castleford Tigers

Liam Watts – Grade E Head Contact – 4 match ban

Catalans Dragons

Michael McIlorum – Grade E Head Contact – 4 match ban

Paul Seguier – Grade C Head Contact – 1 match ban

Huddersfield Giants

Leroy Cudjoe – Grade D Dangerous Throw/LIft – 1 match ban

Tui Lolohea – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 match ban

Luke Yates – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – 3 match ban

Adam Milner – Grade B Head Contact – 1 match ban

Hull FC

Herman Ese’ese – Grade D Head Contact – 2 match ban

Franklin Pele – Grade E Head Contact – 3 match ban

Ligi Sao – Grade D Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 match ban

Liam Sutcliffe – Grade C Contact with Match Official – 2 match ban

Jack Brown – Grade B Dangerous Throw – 1 match ban

Jack Ashworth – Grade D Head Contact – 3 match ban

Hull KR

Matt Parcell – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 match ban

Leeds Rhinos

James Donaldson – Grade D Head Contact – 2 match ban

Sam Lisone – Grade D Head Contact – 3 match ban

James Bentley – Grade B Striking – 1 match ban

Leigh Leopards

Tom Amone – Grade C Head Contact – 1 match ban

London Broncos

None

Salford Red Devils

King Vuniyayawa – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 match ban

St Helens

Konrad Hurrell – Grade B Head Contact – 1 match ban

Mark Percival – Grade D Head Contact – 2 match ban

Warrington Wolves

Jordy Crowther – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 match ban

Wigan Warriors

None

