How many bans each Super League club have been given so far in 2024

AFTER four rounds of Super League in 2024 so far, there have been a plethora of charges, bans and fines incurred by the 12 top flight teams.
Of course, some clubs have been harder hit than others whilst some haven’t been hit at all.
Here is how many bans each Super League club have been given so far during the 2024 Super League season:
Castleford Tigers
Liam Watts – Grade E Head Contact – 4 match ban
Catalans Dragons
Michael McIlorum – Grade E Head Contact – 4 match ban
Paul Seguier – Grade C Head Contact – 1 match ban
Huddersfield Giants
Leroy Cudjoe – Grade D Dangerous Throw/LIft – 1 match ban
Tui Lolohea – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 match ban
Luke Yates – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – 3 match ban
Adam Milner – Grade B Head Contact – 1 match ban
Hull FC
Herman Ese’ese – Grade D Head Contact – 2 match ban
Franklin Pele – Grade E Head Contact – 3 match ban
Ligi Sao – Grade D Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 match ban
Liam Sutcliffe – Grade C Contact with Match Official – 2 match ban
Jack Brown – Grade B Dangerous Throw – 1 match ban
Jack Ashworth – Grade D Head Contact – 3 match ban
Hull KR
Matt Parcell – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 match ban
Leeds Rhinos
James Donaldson – Grade D Head Contact – 2 match ban
Sam Lisone – Grade D Head Contact – 3 match ban
James Bentley – Grade B Striking – 1 match ban
Leigh Leopards
Tom Amone – Grade C Head Contact – 1 match ban
London Broncos
None
Salford Red Devils
King Vuniyayawa – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 match ban
St Helens
Konrad Hurrell – Grade B Head Contact – 1 match ban
Mark Percival – Grade D Head Contact – 2 match ban
Warrington Wolves
Jordy Crowther – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 match ban
Wigan Warriors
None
