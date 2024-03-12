Rohan Smith explains Derrell Olpherts’ exit and if Leeds Rhinos will sign replacement

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has explained Derrell Olpherts’ exit from Headingley.

The 32-year-old winger has joined Wakefield Trinity until the end of the season with Olpherts finding chances difficult under Smith.

Now Smith has explained the reasons behind Olpherts’ departure.

“It is one of those circumstances in professional sport where a player has the opportunity to go elsewhere, play more games and perhaps secure a longer-term future,” Smith said.

“It sort of coincided with some of our younger players emerging through the group and we have got a lot of faith and hope in those players coming through.

“We’ve also got David Fusitu’a coming back in a couple of weeks so we feel we could accommodate Derrell’s move.

Smith summed up Olpherts’ contribution in the year he has been at Headingley.

“Derrell played some big games last year. He had some moments as we all did in difficult circumstances. This year he had a good pre-season and he played quite well in the friendlies.

“Unfortunately he got an injury which gave another player the jump to start the season. We have reasonably stable and consistent as a team so far so I haven’t looked to disrupt that yet.

“I can understand a senior player wanting game time.”

Does that mean Smith will look at the transfer market to bring in a new recruit?

“There is no immediate plan to bring anyone in, it’s one of those things that people aren’t usually available this time of year unless there is a circumstance that pops up.

“We are committed to the development of young players but we will always be looking to build on the squad if the right player comes along.”

