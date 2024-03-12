Championship 2024: York Knights season preview, squad and prediction

ONE side who have done a great job of recruitment ahead of their Championship campaign is York.

The North Yorkshire outfit finished sixth in 2023 before bowing out in the first week of the play-offs, but they finished the year strongly with ten wins from 11. So they will be looking to pick up where they left off but they could still face a tough battle to make the play-offs.

Their recruitment drive shows just how serious they are to do that though, having added some incredible depth to their line-up. Former Leeds veteran Richie Myler has made the move to act as a much-needed senior voice in the locker room, while Will Dagger, Jimmy Keinhorst, Nikau Williams and Taylor Pemberton all add further Super League experience.

They may have been outclassed by a strong Wakefield outfit in the 1895 Cup, but York could still prove a threat this year.

Watch out for… The battle for the halves should be a real lively one. You would expect Richie Myler and Liam Harris will lead the campaign to begin with, but Ata Hingano (pictured) and new recruit Nikau Williams will be determined to fill the position whenever that opportunity arises for them.

2024 squad: 1 Will Dagger, 2 Joe Brown, 3 Jesse Dee, 4 Jimmy Keinhorst, 5 AJ Towse, 6 Richie Myler, 7 Liam Harris, 8 Ukuma Ta’ai, 9 Will Jubb, 10 Conor Fitzsimmons, 11 Oli Field, 12 Connor Bailey, 13 Jordan Thompson, 14 Nikau Williams, 15 Jack Teanby, 16 Brenden Santi, 17 Ronan Michael, 19 Josh Daley, 20 Taylor Pemberton, 21 James Cunningham, 22 Ata Hingano, 23 Myles Harrison, 24 Levi Edwards, 25 Bailey Antrobus, 26 Alex Donaghy, 27 Harry Price, 28 Brad Ward, 29 Jack Potter, 30 Harvey Reynolds, 31 Francis Coggle.

Rugby League World predicts: 7th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

