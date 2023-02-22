How many homegrown players are in each Super League side’s first 17 squad numbers

HAVING homegrown talent is what Super League clubs pride themselves on.

There is nothing better than seeing a player that has developed through the academy and scholarship sides right the way to the first-team to then thrive on the big stage.

In recent years, there has been a greater emphasis on producing own stars as the sport looks to head in a different direction under IMG. But, here are all the homegrown players in each Super League side’s first 17 (shown in bold).

Castleford Tigers – 4

1 Niall Evalds, 2 Greg Eden, 3 Jordan Turner, 4 Mahe Fonua, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 Jacob Miller, 8 George Lawler, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Griffin, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 Alex Sutcliffe, 16 Adam Milner, 17 Jack Broadbent.

Catalans Dragons – 8

1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Matthieu Laguerre, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Tyrone May, 7 Mitchell Pearce, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Paul Séguier, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Mickael Goudemand, 16 Romain Navarrete, 17 César Rougé.

Huddersfield Giants – 2

1 Jake Connor, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Jake Bibby, 6 Tuimoala Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Joe Greenwood, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Ashton Golding, 15 Matty English, 16 Harry Ruston, 17 Owen Trout.

Hull FC – 4

1 Tex Hoy, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Jake Clifford, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Chris Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Jordan Lane, 13 Brad Fash, 14 Joe Lovodua, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Cameron Scott.

Hull KR – 0

1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ethan Ryan, 3 Tom Opacic, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jez Litten, 15 Rhys Kennedy, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Matty Storton.

Leeds Rhinos – 5

1 Richie Myler, 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Nene Macdonald, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Zane Tetevano, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Cameron Smith, 14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 Derrell Olpherts, 17 Justin Sangare.

Leigh Leopards – 0

1 Zak Hardaker, 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Ed Chamberlain, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Joe Mellor, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Tom Amone, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Rob Mulhern, 11 Joe Wardle, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 John Asiata, 14 Ben Nakubuwai, 15 Ben Reynolds, 16 Oliver Holmes, 17 Gareth O’Brien.

Salford Red Devils – 1

1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Jack Ormondroyd, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 King Vuniyaywa, 11 Andrew Dixon, 12 Sam Stone, 13 Oliver Partington, 14 Chris Atkin, 15 Danny Addy, 16 Tyler Dupree, 17 Shane Wright.

St Helens – 9

1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Jon Bennison, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi.

Wakefield Trinity – 3

1 Max Jowitt, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Corey Hall, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Tom Lineham, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Jai Whitbread, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Liam Kay, 16 Josh Bowden, 17 Renouf Atoni.

Warrington Wolves – 3

1 Matt Dufty, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 8 James Harrison, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Matty Nicholson, 13 Josh McGuire, 14 Sam Kasiano, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Gil Dudson.

Wigan Warriors – 7

1 Jai Field, 2 Bevan French, 3 Toby King, 4 Jake Wardle, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Liam Byrne, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Morgan Smithies, 14 Mike Cooper, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Ethan Havard, 17 Kai Pearce-Paul.