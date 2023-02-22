Ex-Huddersfield Giants star Jake Wardle explains why he made the move to Wigan Warriors

JAKE WARDLE is one of the brightest young talents in rugby league at present.

The 24-year-old made his England debut last year after enjoying a great second-half of the season with Warrington Wolves, but found opportunities at former club Huddersfield Giants hard to come by.

With the likes of Ricky Leutele and Leroy Cudjoe enjoying tremendous starts to the 2022 Super League season and with Wardle out for ten weeks with injury, the chance that the 24-year-old could nail down a starting spot at the John Smith’s Stadium appeared limited.

A loan spell with Warrington helped to rejuvenate the centre and, from that success, a three-year deal with the Wigan Warriors was signed.

With such a bright future ahead of him, the DW Stadium is the place for Wardle to be, according to the man himself.

“I’m really enjoying it, it’s been a good fresh start for me,” Wardle said.

“I don’t feel any pressure on me. The reason why Matt Peet signed me is he wants me to believe in myself.

“I know what I’m capable of and as long as I do my job for Wigan I don’t really feel the pressure from outside.

“I think for myself I needed a fresh start. Matt gave me an opportunity and I had a really good relationship with him anyway.

“I wanted to do it, the club has had major success over the years and it’s something I want to be a part of as well.”

After losing in round one to Hull KR, Wardle and Peet will be hoping for better on Friday night when the Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.