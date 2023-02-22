Man of Steel points awarded for Super League Round One as Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR get clean sweep

SUPER LEAGUE round one was completed at the weekend with the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard now in full flow.

Three teams managed to get a clean sweep of points with Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR the beneficiaries of wonderful results.

But, just how were the points spread out in round one?

Warrington Wolves 42-10 Leeds Rhinos

3 points: Paul Vaughan

2 points: James Harrison

1 point: Ben Currie

Wakefield Trinity 24-38 Catalans Dragons

3 points: Tom Johnstone

2 points: Micky McIlorum

1 point: Mason Lino

Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils

3 points: Brodie Croft

2 points: Andy Ackers

1 point: Ryan Brierley

Hull KR 27-18 Wigan Warriors

3 points: Jordan Abdull

2 points: Shaun Kenny-Dowall

1 point: James Batchelor

Hull FC 32-30 Castleford Tigers

3 points: Tex Hoy

2 points: Jake Mamo

1 point: Bureta Faraimo