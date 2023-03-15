Rugby league club coached by ex-Super League and NRL star Sam Burgess folds

SAM BURGESS is no longer a head coach Down Under.

The rugby league club which often proved to be saviour in the tough time he endured during his court cases has folded.

The Orara Valley Axemen, owned by South Sydney Rabbitohs guru Russell Crowe, has not been able to survive following the loss of a whole host of players – despite making the Group 2 Grand Final in 2022.

“It’s really disappointing given last year was such a successful season,” Burgess told the Daily Telegraph. “I’m really gutted.

“The energy and hope that was put into the area is not going to be there again this coming season.

This is the challenge the game faces out in country regions with people power, support and participation numbers.

“I hope they don’t give up and maybe take 12 months to rebuild and get back into the competition because it’s desperately needed up there. I hope the club’s juniors can flourish.

“I also believe there is a system somewhere where past and retired players – in a transition period out of the NRL – can go back to where they’re from in rural areas and give back to the game for one or two years.

“There is a pathway there for them to develop coaches and younger players in these country regional towns.”

Orara Valley’s statement read on social media: “The decision to withdraw from the competition has been a heart breaking one for all involved.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to all of our loyal supporters, sponsors and volunteers who have backed us throughout the years.

“It is because of your unwavering support that we were able to field a competitive club and establish ourselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Group 2 competition.

“To our players, we thank you for your commitment, passion, and dedication to the club. You have represented the Orara Valley Axemen with pride and have given it your absolute all.

“We remain committed to our community and will continue to support rugby league in our region. We hope to turn this around before the 2024 season.”