How much each Super League side spends on the salary cap according to Sky Sports research

THE salary cap continues to be a focal point of rugby league – should it be kept or should it be amended or scrapped altogether?

The current cap for Super League clubs is held at £2.1 million and has been for five consecutive years, but the rules around marquee players has changed, too.

Super League clubs are allowed to have three marquee players but only if at least one of them is federation trained. That in itself is an increase from two from 2023.

Club-trained marquee players not count as £50,000 on the salary cap, federation-trained marquee players as £100,000 and non-federation trained marquee players at £150,000.

Ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ clash against Warrington Wolves on Friday night, Sky Sports ran a graphic, estimating the salary cap spend of each of the 12 Super League clubs, according to their own research.

Out in front with an estimated £3.1 million cap spend are the Wigan Warriors whilst London Broncos, understandably, are at the bottom of the pile with just £1.4 million spend.

Estimated salary cap spend according to Sky Sports:

1 Wigan Warriors – £3.1 million

2 Catalans Dragons – £3 million

2 Warrington Wolves – £3 million

4 Huddersfield Giants – £2.7 million

4 Leeds Rhinos – £2.7 million

4 St Helens – £2.7 million

7 Hull KR – £2.4 million

8 Leigh Leopards – £2.2 million

9 Hull FC – £1.8 million

10 Salford Red Devils – £1.7 million

10 Castleford Tigers – £1.7 million

12 London Broncos – £1.4 million

