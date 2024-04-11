Blake Austin gives verdict on current Leeds Rhinos issues

FORMER Leeds Rhinos halfback Blake Austin has given his verdict on Leeds’ current issues.

Austin, who departed the West Yorkshire club towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season to join local rivals Castleford Tigers on a loan deal, is now back in his native Australia plying his trade with local rugby league side Entrance Tigers.

But, with the Rhinos currently struggling for form after going down 34-8 at home to the Warrington Wolves on Friday night, questions were asked of the direction in which Leeds are going on.

Austin, himself at the club for almost two seasons, believes that head coach Rohan Smith isn’t getting the best out of Brodie Croft with his playing style.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to post a story which reads: “Jarrod O’Connor is still Leeds’ best 9, Brodie Croft is struggling in a Smith system, likes halves to play like backrowers and if you’re not willing to yardage carry as a half the game can pass you by. Croft largely unsighted.”

That loss to Warrington on Friday left the Rhinos eighth in the Super League table with just four wins from seven games.

