Ex-Super League and NRL star Manu Vatuvei breaks silence on meth importation and prison sentence

WHEN former Super League and NRL star Manu Vatuvei was sentenced to over three years in prison last year for importing meth, the rugby league fraternity on both sides of the world was shocked to its core.

Vatuvei was last year jailed for three years and seven months for importing around $200,000 of methamphetamine from India, but was paroled in May this year after spending 15 months in prison.

Nicknamed ‘The Beast’ for his incredible size and presence out on the wing, the 37-year-old became a cult hero for the New Zealand Warriors.

After debuting in 2004, Vatuvei registered 226 appearances for the Warriors in 14 seasons before taking up a short-term deal wit the Salford Red Devils in Super League in 2017.

The winger notched five tries in eight appearances before hanging up his boots in 2018 and returning home to New Zealand.

Since prison, Vatuvei has taken up a volunteer role with the Warriors, counselling young players on career decisions and making good choices – and now he has broken his silence for the first time on his prison sentence.

“I was a beast on the field and tried to maintain that lifestyle and image off it,” Vatuvei told the New Zealand Herald.

“In prison, it gave me time to reflect on life and reflect on where I was and all my problems I was trying to run away from.

“Being stuck in four walls on your own reminds you.

“Jail was probably the best thing that ever happened to me because I would have been in a worse position than what I am now.”

Meanwhile, Vatuvei has also started to help run fitness classes at a local gym after meeting Dave Letele – owner of the BBM Gym.

“Being incarcerated and then coming back out was tough because in prison there’s no judgment. Everyone in jail had made a mistake but outside is different,” he continued.

“I got back to training and feeling more comfortable around people. I met with Dave and he offered me a role at BBM, and I’m loving it. It’s great seeing people on fitness journeys.

“I am enjoying every single moment.

“It has been an incredibly humbling experience, alongside the foodbank, to see what Dave and his team do.”

Going forward, the 37-year-old wants to help people from his experience.

“If I can overcome what I went through, I’m sure anyone can.

“In prison, I spoke to the psychologist and it was hard at the start to talk but now I feel more comfortable talking about my situation. It gets easier.

“I want to share my story and help people because of what I experienced. I can’t go back. I have to go forward.”