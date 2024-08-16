How Sam Burgess has changed Warrington Wolves through the eyes of Josh Drinkwater

WARRINGTON WOLVES needed change at the end of the 2023 Super League season – and so far, the appointment of Sam Burgess as head coach looks to have yielded a bright new summer for the Cheshire club.

Sitting pretty in the top four of Super League and having made the final of the Challenge Cup, Burgess’ Warrington look a much more rounded team in 2024 than in a number of recent seasons.

Of course, Daryl Powell proved to be a coaching casualty midway through last year after a spell of poor results – and it’s fair to say that Burgess has wiped the slate clean and changed the whole dynamic of the team, as halfback Josh Drinkwater explains.

“Sammy has been good, he obviously came in on day one and changed everything about pre-season regarding calls in attack and defence as well as the style of play,” Drinkwater told League Express.

“Between him, Richard Marshall and Martin Gleeson, they have come up with a new system to suit the players in our team and it’s shown that it’s working.

“Players that come in each week understand their roles and what is expected of them which makes it easier for the squad that we are practicing each day and not much changes week from week.”

In terms of being Daryl Powell’s successor, Drinkwater is happy to see Powell enjoying himself at his new club Wakefield Trinity.

“I am very that Powelly landed on his feet at Wakefield and, if Wakefield get promoted, that he will get another chance in Super League because then he will show everyone what a good coach he is.

“Last year was obviously disappointing with how it ended for him but we won the first eight games and then we went through a rough patch. Obviously what happened, happened.”

