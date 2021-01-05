How Super League clubs are using their quota spots in 2021

Super Leauge clubs have been busy at work in the recruitment market ahead of 2021, with many clubs splashing out on overseas signings.

Each club is permitted to have seven overseas players in their squad, with the RFL recently simplifying the rules to give clubs more flexibility in who they can recruit.

A recent flurry of activity has seen Huddersfield, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds, Salford and Wakefield all announce new signings from the NRL in the past six weeks, while the likes of St Helens, Warrington and Wigan had all previously unveiled new recruits.

Here’s an updated list of how every club is occupying their quota places so far.

Castleford Tigers (6): Peter Mata’utia, Sosaia Feki, Grant Millington, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Cheyse Blair, Suaia Matagi.

Catalans Dragons (5): Samisoni Langi, Israel Folau, James Maloney, Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano.

Huddersfield Giants (7): Aidan Sezer, James Gavet, Kenny Edwards, Chris McQueen, Jack Cogger, Ricky Leutele, Luke Yates.

Hull FC (7): Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Chris Satae, Manu Ma’u, Ligi Sao, Mahe Fonua, Josh Reynolds.

Hull Kingston Rovers (7): Adam Quinlan, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Kane Linnett, Matt Parcell, Albert Vete, Korbin Sims, Brad Takairangi.

Leeds Rhinos (6): Konrad Hurrell, Rob Lui, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, Bodene Thompson, Zane Tetevano.

Leigh Centurions (5): Junior Sa’u, Mark Ioane, Blake Wallace, James Bell, Nathaniel Peteru.

Salford Red Devils (7): Krisnan Inu, Tui Lolohea, Pauli Pauli, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ken Sio, Elijah Taylor, Darcy Lussick.

St Helens (5): Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, Joel Thompson, Sione Mata’utia, Agnatius Paasi.

Wakefield Trinity (7): Bill Tupou, Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Tinirau Arona, Adam Tangata, Kelepi Tanginoa, Mason Lino.

Warrington Wolves (6): Blake Austin, Leilani Latu, Jake Mamo, Sitaleki Akauola, Jason Clark, Greg Inglis.

Wigan Warriors (6): Bevan French, Jai Field, Thomas Leuluai, Willie Isa, Mitch Clark, Jackson Hastings.