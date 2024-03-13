How the new rugby league rules made Leeds Rhinos trialist ‘suffer’

THE new rugby league tackle height is set to come into force into the professional game for the 2025 season.

The law, which will see any tackles on the armpit above penalised, is already in place in the amateur game as well as the reserves game with Leeds Rhinos going up against Leigh Leopards reserves last weekend.

The Rhinos had a trialist in their ranks at the weekend in the shape of former rugby union winger Josh Gillespie.

Gillespie has played four times in rugby union’s top flight with Northampton Saints as well as making five Premiership Cup appearance.

However, Leeds boss Rohan Smith has explained how the new tackle height law affected Gillespie last weekend.

“Josh went well, he showed some nice touches and he is very athletic,” Smith said.

“There were between 28 and 38 penalties or somewhere between that. There were a lot of armpit and shoulder tackles that everyone was shocked by.

“It was quite stop-start so as a winger with no kick returns, it is quite difficult to get much possession so Josh suffered from those new laws.

“He will play in our reserves match next weekend against St Helens.”

