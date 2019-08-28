How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 24 August 2019

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 3 games – Siddal’s five-match winning streak came to a close with Saturday’s home reverse at the hands of Thatto Heath. HUNSLET CLUB PARKSIDE and WEST HULL, both of whom have won their last three games, now share the best winning run – although Wath Brow, including last week’s draw with Thatto Heath, have not lost in the last five games.

DIVISION ONE: 4 games – Wigan St Patrick’s four-match winning run came to an end with Thursday evening’s reverse at PILKINGTON RECS, who are now themselves on a four-game winning streak.

DIVISION TWO: 8 games – WEST BOWLING.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – WATERHEAD WARRIORS.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 5 games – LOCK LANE.

DIVISION ONE: 6 games – DEWSBURY MOOR.

DIVISION TWO: 7 games – ASKAM.

DIVISION THREE: 12 games – EASTMOOR DRAGONS.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72 Thornhill Trojans 0, 25 May)

DIVISION ONE: 64 points (Wigan St Patricks 64 Skirlaugh 0, 3 August)

DIVISION TWO: 80 points (Wigan St Judes 80 Shaw Cross Sharks 0, 17 August).

DIVISION THREE: 76 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 72 points (Wath Brow 72, Thornhill 0 on 25 May, Hunslet Club Parkside 34, Thatto Heath 38 on 13 July, and Siddal 42 Egremont 30, on 3 August)

DIVISION ONE: 80 points (York Acorn 64 Skirlaugh 16, 17 August).

DIVISION TWO: 94 points (East Leeds 28, West Bowling 66, 29 June)

DIVISION THREE: 88 points (Woolston 82 Gateshead 6, 4 May)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Kells 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 0, 2 March)

DIVISION ONE: 10 points (York Acorn 6 Normanton Knights 4, 16 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Askam 0 Shaw Cross 18, 30 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Batley Boys 2 Woolston Rovers 10, 2 March)