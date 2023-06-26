How Wigan Warriors fans have reacted to the signing of Kruise Leeming

LAST NIGHT, Wigan Warriors announced the signing of former Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming on a long-term deal.

Leeming, who has been plying his trade with the Gold Coast Titans for the last few months following his release from Headingley, will return to Super League after just months away.

But, how did Wigan fans react to the news?

One Warriors fan was overjoyed with the news, tweeting: “Great signing and hopefully more to come.”

That sentiment was echoed by another who tweeted: “Love this signing! A 9 that actually generates speed from the ruck. Well needed.”

Another believed it would see a devastating combination between Leeming and current Wigan hooker Brad O’Neill: “Outstanding work!! With Leeming having O’Neill to spell him that a top class pair of 9s for years to come!”

Again, his and O’Neill’s combination had this Wigan’s mouth watering: “Excellent signing this for Wigan. Powell has been a brilliant servant, but he will end up hanging his boots up soon. Leeming and O’Neill set us up brilliantly.”

Another Wigan merely tweeted: “What a signing.”

It seems Leeming’s running game has sparked a lot of support from Warriors fans: “What a signing, really excited with this one, somebody who can really dominate around the ruck. Get in!!”

Another Wigan fan called it a much-needed signing: “Exactly the kind of player we need. Class.”

It was hailed as a “mega signing” by this Wigan fan: “Mega singing this and it’s come from nowhere quickfire business what a I like to see not giving anyone else chance what a signing this is it’s exactly what we need.”

‘A dynamic 9’ Leeming has been described as: “Well, Wigan fans have been asking for a dynamic 9. They’re getting one in Leeming.”

That being said, the signing did take this Wigan fan by surprise: “This has taken me by surprise. At his best he’s a top Super League player. I think it’s an upgrade at the position for us. Hopefully he’ll be at his best more often than not.”

It also came as a shock to another Warriors supporter: “Didn’t expect that on a Sunday evening. That’s some great work to secure and a great addition to the squad.”