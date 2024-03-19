How you can watch two Challenge Cup games this weekend with no mainstream TV coverage

THE Challenge Cup Sixth Round takes place this weekend – and to the majority of peoples’ surprise, no games will be covered on TV.

Instead, Friday night’s fixture between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens will take place on the BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Red Button TV in what will be a rematch of last weekend’s Super League clash that ended in an 18-8 victory for Paul Wellens’ men.

That fixture will once more kick off at 8pm as Rohan Smith’s side aims for revenge on exactly the same ground.

Network coverage of the Challenge Cup begins at the Quarter-Final stage, meaning the Sixth Round is of course not included.

Of course, there will be another Challenge Cup game broadcast this weekend as The Sportsman hosts Leigh Leopards’ home clash against Featherstone Rovers – with those two sides enjoying a rivalry in the Championship before Leigh’s promotion at the end of the 2022 season.

That fixture will kick off at 2pm on Saturday afternoon, with The Sportsman broadcasting on YouTube.

Here are all the ties in full:

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday 22 March, 8pm (BBC Sport)

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday 23 March, 3pm

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday 23 March,2pm

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday 23 March, 2pm (The Sportsman)

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday 23 March, 5.30pm

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday 24 March, 3pm

